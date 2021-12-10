UPDATE 0.0.545

Hello adventurers!
- Corrected a critical bug in the capture screen in the terminal.
- Fixed the bug with blurry textures. If you encounter blurry textures or a drop in performance, please let us know!
- Fixed bug with helmet in first-person view in the car
- Worked on the car sounds
- Improved First Person View in Car
- Added the display on the map and the mini-map of enemies' shots.
- Rumor has it that the locals have occupied the roadblock on the highway from the "railway station" to "Gadukino".
- The location is being finalized.
- The Russian and Chinese localizations are improved.
**Have a nice weekend and enjoy the game!
Street's Game**
