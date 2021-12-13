21121301_1.0.6 PatchNote

System
- The method of selecting a popular friend recommendation list has been improved.
- Food items and potion items have been changed so that they cannot be used on My Island.
- The effects of food items and potions have been changed to apply to all party members.
- Characters who have become incapacitated have been changed so that they cannot acquire experience points.
Interface
- Added a notification display when there is new content in the game.
- The location of the exit button in the building location adjustment mode has been fixed.
Game Play
- The amount of increase in maximum action power according to level increase has been changed to decrease. This will also change the current maximum action.
- In the future, all players will receive a reward in the mail for increasing their account level. Players who have already reached a higher level will also receive all previous level achievement rewards.
- In relation to the change to the maximum action, the action power consumed for construction and crafting has also been partially adjusted. In particular, very little action is required to build the first house.
- In relation to the change to the maximum action, the amount of action recovery of drink items has been adjusted.
- The problem that the next contest round did not proceed normally has been fixed.
- Egg production quest content has been modified to be more suitable for ranch production.
Changed files in this update