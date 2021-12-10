Update #4 now available for download!

We are happy to announce that the latest update for Bus Simulator 21 went live today. The update includes a number of fixes as well as general game and performance improvements, you can look forward to an advanced support for Tobii Eye Tracking and Tobii HORIZON…and not to forget: you can now edit the text shown on the bus displays by yourself!
Here are the detailed patch notes for the latest update:
Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Update #4 (PC)
Performance Improvements:
- Lights on the buses have been optimized for better performance when multiple buses are rendered on screen.
- Trees have been optimized for better performance in scenes where a lot of trees are rendered on screen.
- Night time performance has been improved in areas with a lot of static lamps
New Features:
- Customizable bus displays: LED displays of the buses are now customizable
- Bug reporting tool: You can now report bugs directly through the pause menu.
- Steering wheel diagnostics tool: A steering wheel diagnostics tool has been added to the input settings menu that provides the developers direct information about steering wheels to help us fix any remaining issues experienced by players. This new data will allow us to identify outlying issues.
- Static pedestrians are now visible around the map in Angel Shores to add more vibrancy to the city.
- Support for Tobii HORIZON
Bug Fixes:
- Setra S 412 UL radio issues are now fixed including fully functioning buttons.
- MAN Lion’s City G A23 now correctly displays the cashier light hint
- BYD 18m radio is now useable
- Fix for BYD 12m dashboard buttons missing a material
- MAN Lion's City G A23 ‘high beam’ button is now implemented and functional
- MAN A47 Lion’s City now displays the parking brake lever arrow correctly
- MAN A47 Lion’s City driver window now behaves correctly
- Tutorial option for Seaside Valley has been removed, so players can start playing the missions as intended
- In simplified mode the ramp of the buses can now be extended as intended
- Info cards are now displayed correctly while playing the tutorial mission of Angel Shores
Your Bus Simulator team
Changed depots in internal branch