Anarchy: Wolf's law update for 10 December 2021

UPDATE 0.0.545

Build 7861473

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello adventurers!
  • Corrected a critical bug in the capture screen in the terminal.
  • Fixed the bug with blurry textures. If you encounter blurry textures or a drop in performance, please let us know!
  • Fixed bug with helmet in first-person view in the car
  • Worked on the car sounds
  • Improved First Person View in Car
  • Added the display on the map and the mini-map of enemies' shots.
  • Rumor has it that the locals have occupied the roadblock on the highway from the "railway station" to "Gadukino".
  • The location is being finalized.
  • The Russian and Chinese localizations are improved.
Have a nice weekend and enjoy the game!

Street's Game

