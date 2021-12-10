 Skip to content

League Manager 2022 update for 10 December 2021

Notice - Update of the problem correction

Build 7861391

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is league manager.

This is the update of the problem correction.

  1. We revised the issue that the game stops at the end of the coach contract.

We will do our best for the manager's pleasant playing.

Thank you.

