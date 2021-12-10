Updated instructions on December 10, 2021

-
The map editor's dimmer map will now be the first one and a mix of other maps.
-
Modified data to speed up federation build and slow down Ares build.
-
The radar system has been removed, reducing the view of some units, and improving the view of the Reforger's judge and tower, as well as the view of the two types of Ares shield recovery units. Federation radar add-ons now increase unit view to radar range.
The reason for this change is that the radar mechanic, while interesting, is mostly aimed at red dots, which makes it look bad. While radar mechanics may be familiar to the 'Supreme Commander' players, they can be confusing to those who don't play RTS often. So I decided to remove it. It was simply too hardcore and removed.
Changed depots in debug branch