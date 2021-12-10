Update notes for 10/12/2021

Well by and large our initial launch has been pretty smooth. We have had a few bugs flagged by players, and we are very grateful. As always, jump in our Discord if you have any issues, or any suggestions of what you'd like to see in future.
Happy dealing!
- Multiple minor bug fixes and quality of life tweaks
- Unlocking workers now happens faster in early game
- Option settings now save between sessions
- Fix for tutorial panels overlapping in certain situations
- Chance of losing customers if you don't reply to texts in good time
