 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cocaine Dealer update for 10 December 2021

Update notes for 10/12/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7861175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well by and large our initial launch has been pretty smooth. We have had a few bugs flagged by players, and we are very grateful. As always, jump in our Discord if you have any issues, or any suggestions of what you'd like to see in future.

Happy dealing!

  • Multiple minor bug fixes and quality of life tweaks
  • Unlocking workers now happens faster in early game
  • Option settings now save between sessions
  • Fix for tutorial panels overlapping in certain situations
  • Chance of losing customers if you don't reply to texts in good time

Changed files in this update

Cocaine Dealer Depot Depot 1341302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.