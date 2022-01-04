 Skip to content

Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition update for 4 January 2022

Changes in 3.3.81

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Corporation Inc. button will no longer crash the app, nothing else stopping you from watching our awesome intro over and over again!
  • Quick switch is back and you can once again jump from game to game without mid-steps
  • All player nicknames are back to their beautiful colorful selves

