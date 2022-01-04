- The Corporation Inc. button will no longer crash the app, nothing else stopping you from watching our awesome intro over and over again!
- Quick switch is back and you can once again jump from game to game without mid-steps
- All player nicknames are back to their beautiful colorful selves
Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition update for 4 January 2022
Changes in 3.3.81
Patchnotes via Steam Community
