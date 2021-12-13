 Skip to content

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator update for 13 December 2021

Patch 1.0.7: Fixed Turkish language bug, unit voices and more!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This will be our last patch for the year addressing some of the more pressing issues, we're of course still looking into the other bugs you have reported! :)

Check out what's next for the game on the [roadmap.](www.landfall.se/tabs-roadmap)

Patch Notes:
  • Fixed the issue where booting up the game while the OS language is set to Turkish causes the game to crash
  • Fixed an issue where some unit voice lines were not working correctly
  • Fixed issues where players were stuck in the loading screen when launching the game
  • Fixed an issue where adding more factions was not available during campaigns
  • Potentially fixed an issue where battles with limited factions carry the limits over to the next battles

