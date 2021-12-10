Version 0.7.1 released Dec 10, 2021

Improvements
- SR-558 [UI] Key rebinding
- SR-1117 [UI] Controls are now summarised in the option menu
- SR-1604 [UI] Add a "reset to default" button for keybinding in the option menu
- SR-1438 [UI] Manage camera with WASD
- SR-1216 [DEV] Performance improvement pass
- SR-1302 [DEV] Jobs are constantly balanced along the moon buildings
- SR-1567 [UI] Show when some house loses populations because of a service missing
- SR-1557 [UI] In citizen level tooltips, show the number of citizens of this level in the empire
- SR-1607 [UI] Improve output status icon to display current storage value
- SR-1539 [UI] Use decal for building collision
- SR-1518 [UI] Change the colour of local transporters
- SR-1517 [UI] When the game is paused then unpaused, the speed is restored
- SR-1502 [UI] Prevent resource consumption by citizens using the house UI
- SR-1488 [GRAPH] Improve basic food producer
- SR-1486 [GRAPH] Improve Stellar Cartography
- SR-1485 [GRAPH] Improve Paper factory
- SR-1484 [GRAPH] Improve Tinarite extractor
- SR-1483 [GRAPH] Improve Exogeology lab
- SR-930 [GRAPH] Improve Permium Foundry building
- SR-1516 [GRAPH] Improve Tinar mesh to prevent roads shown everywhere
- SR-1515 [GRAPH] Improve Soriis mesh to prevent roads shown everywhere
- SR-1512 [GRAPH] Improve mine integration on planets
- SR-1576 [DEV] Fix Library collider and info dock position
- SR-1477 [UI] Highlight important number in graph overlay
- SR-1433 [GD] When using the "collect immediately" button, Transporter that does not carry anything are immediately assigned
- SR-1262 [UI] When adding a new spaceship cargo slot in the space route planning screen, the resource selection menu is immediately shown
- SR-1499 [UI] In shortage notification, those who won’t trigger population decrease should not be displayed
- SR-1503 [UI] Add "F1 for help" and "F10 for menu" in shortcut lists
- SR-1538 [UI] Improve building highlights
- SR-1544 [UI] Selected building uses the new highlight
- SR-1545 [UI] Use new highlight technique for resource locations
- SR-1550 [UI] Collect immediately button is greyed out if no storage is available on the moon
- SR-407 [DEV] Citizen walk routine integrates service providers they are depending on
- SR-1444 [UI] Citizens are now deselected with a left-click anywhere
- SR-1318 [UI] Improve citizen selection that feels bugged if a building was right behind
- SR-1299 [BUG] Due to shader bounding box, when the camera was zoomed a lot, influence area of city center sometimes disappeared
- SR-1552 [DEV] Prevent transport requests to be completely cancelled by a transporter that forced to wait for a new resource unit to be produced
Balancing
- SR-1543 [GD] Add round collider for the holocenter, the medical center and the fiber collector
- SR-1571 [GD] Increase Launch Catapult base size
- SR-1565 [GD] Reduce citizen Basic Science (One unit support [100 -> 150] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1564 [GD] Reduce citizen Tools consumption (One unit supports [60 -> 90] level 2 citizens/day)
- SR-1563 [GD] Reduce citizen Clothes consumption (One unit supports [80 -> 110] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1562 [GD] Reduce citizen Jewellery consumption (One unit support [130 -> 160] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1561 [GD] Reduce citizen Synthwitches consumption (One unit support [100 -> 140] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1560 [GD] Reduce citizen Tools consumption (One unit supports [110 -> 160] level 3 citizens/day)
- SR-1559 [GD] Reduce citizen Clothes consumption (One unit supports [40 -> 60] level 2 citizens/day)
- SR-1605 [GD] Reduce fiber collector max storage [5 -> 2]
- SR-1606 [GD] Reduce water collector max storage [5 -> 2]
- SR-1549 [GD] Test increasing spaceship capacity [6 -> 7]
- SR-1548 [GD] Transporter carry more resources at once [2 -> 3]
- SR-1195 [GD] Reduce spaceship recovering speed in the landing platform [2/d -> 1/d]
Fixes
- SR-1534 [DEV] Fix crash at launch when savegame files became corrupted
- SR-1460 [DEV] Fix camera shaking in space view
- SR-1581 [DEV] Fix galaxy camera that make the moon rotations to feel different depending on the selected moon
- SR-1577 [GRAPH] Flour producer building "fan" bugs
- SR-1533 [GRAPH] Fix Soilgrain Mill info dock position
- SR-1531 [BUG][GRAPH] Decals are not printed anymore on axonauts
- SR-1437 [BUG][UI] Shelter "info" icon showed an empty "worker needed requirement" panel in the tooltip
- SR-1428 [BUG][UI] Fix house level 3 dock that was inside the mesh
- SR-907 [BUG] When destroying a building, employment was not updated
- SR-1558 [UI] In house UI, the first time the player hovers the Upgrade button, the cost in the tooltip was not shown
- SR-1526 [UI] When the player is browsing the menu, game controls do not react anymore
- SR-1514 [LOCA] Change "planet" wording into "moon" in some localisation
- SR-1387 [DEV] When the bug report panel is shown, the game is now paused "forever" and not interactable
Technical
- SR-20 [DEV] Use Unity New InputSystem
- SR-1553 [DEV] Improve management of citizen
- SR-1540 [UI] Handle building with changing renderer (house, warehouses) for new "highlight" system
- SR-1535 [DEV] Backup old save file when converting to a newer version
Changed files in this update