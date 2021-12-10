Launch Patch - Fixes And Changes #2

Hello hunters!
We have another update for you where we improve general item interactions, inventory interactions and add general useability improvements. Also fixes for animals and other bug fixes. Thank you for all the awesome feedback once again and keep it coming! We are glad to hear from you. Read the full patch notes below.
Changes
- Interacting with objects and equipment has been improved
- Interacting with inventory has been improved
- Increased hands interaction spots size when holding an item and moved it more towards fingers
- Added background to store and travel buttons
- Added a new path and sign to the archery range closer to the lodge
- Binoculars inventory size has been slightly increased
- Added book outlines on the shelves when book is grabbed
- Disabled travelling to the lodge from in-game menu when at the lodge
- Changed wording in some tutorial signs to be more clear
- Decreased red deer tracks distance for easier tracking
- Several UI elements and loading screens aren’t affected by texture quality anymore
Fixes
- Animals won’t run towards the player while fleeing, unless they have no other way to go
- Fixed an issue where player couldn’t get all free ammo and buy more
- Fixed an issue where player got stuck in tutorial if they carried binoculars to the range in hand
- Fixed an issue where animals could stop taking damage
Happy hunting!
