Patch notes 2021-12-10 (experimental)

Balance changes
- Mine now produces 2 Scrap metal instead of 1.
- Efficient Mine now produces 3 Scrap metal instead of 2.
- Efficient Mine now has an additional Scrap metal recipe: 1 Gear, 1 Treated plank, 1 Explosives produce 6 Scrap metal.
- Observatory is now cheaper to build (100 -> 80 Planks, 50 -> 30 Gears, 10 Pine resin). It consumes less HP (300 -> 200), and produces Science Points twice as fast as before.
- Mine is now cheaper to build (300 -> 250 Logs, 300 -> 200 Treated planks, 600 -> 350 Gears).
- Reduced the number of Gears required to finish Wood Workshop (50 -> 40), Efficient Mine (600 -> 450), and Mud Bath (50 -> 40).
Miscellaneous
- Made further tweaks to Water Wheels' behaviour.
- Updated various descriptions.
- Foresters and Farmhouses now receive a "Nothing to do in range" status when there is no field in their range.
Fixes
- Fixed an exploit where placing a Levee in front of a Water Wheel increased its efficiency.
- Removed the leftover Observatory need.
- Fixed Large Windmill not rotating correctly.
- Water below level 0 is now hidden.
- Fixed Lumberjack's status sometimes not deactivating when it should.
- Exhausted beavers now receive a status over their heads while sleeping.
Changed depots in development branch