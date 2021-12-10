 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 10 December 2021

Patch notes 2021-12-10 (experimental)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Balance changes
  • Mine now produces 2 Scrap metal instead of 1.
  • Efficient Mine now produces 3 Scrap metal instead of 2.
  • Efficient Mine now has an additional Scrap metal recipe: 1 Gear, 1 Treated plank, 1 Explosives produce 6 Scrap metal.
  • Observatory is now cheaper to build (100 -> 80 Planks, 50 -> 30 Gears, 10 Pine resin). It consumes less HP (300 -> 200), and produces Science Points twice as fast as before.
  • Mine is now cheaper to build (300 -> 250 Logs, 300 -> 200 Treated planks, 600 -> 350 Gears).
  • Reduced the number of Gears required to finish Wood Workshop (50 -> 40), Efficient Mine (600 -> 450), and Mud Bath (50 -> 40).
Miscellaneous
  • Made further tweaks to Water Wheels' behaviour.
  • Updated various descriptions.
  • Foresters and Farmhouses now receive a "Nothing to do in range" status when there is no field in their range.
Fixes
  • Fixed an exploit where placing a Levee in front of a Water Wheel increased its efficiency.
  • Removed the leftover Observatory need.
  • Fixed Large Windmill not rotating correctly.
  • Water below level 0 is now hidden.
  • Fixed Lumberjack's status sometimes not deactivating when it should.
  • Exhausted beavers now receive a status over their heads while sleeping.

Changed depots in development branch

