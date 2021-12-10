 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ardarium update for 10 December 2021

1.202

Share · View all patches · Build 7860633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.202 is out now

New stuff:

  • Castles under construction now have scaffolding.
  • Changed the "Ageless" tag to "Highlander". This property means someone doesn't physically age.
  • The info window for people now includes "number of grandchildren" and "number of other Highlanders slain".

Minor changes:

  • Explosions cause larger tsunamis
  • Fire is more slowed by humidity
  • Fewer clouds in dry areas but more in wet area
  • More balancing of the water cycle in general
  • Less zombie chance to infect humans
  • Slower border expansion
  • Faster castle construction
  • Castles can build closer together
  • Now about 20% of nations will never try to farm or build castles and armies, instead only focusing on gathering and camps.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.