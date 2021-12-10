1.202 is out now
New stuff:
- Castles under construction now have scaffolding.
- Changed the "Ageless" tag to "Highlander". This property means someone doesn't physically age.
- The info window for people now includes "number of grandchildren" and "number of other Highlanders slain".
Minor changes:
- Explosions cause larger tsunamis
- Fire is more slowed by humidity
- Fewer clouds in dry areas but more in wet area
- More balancing of the water cycle in general
- Less zombie chance to infect humans
- Slower border expansion
- Faster castle construction
- Castles can build closer together
- Now about 20% of nations will never try to farm or build castles and armies, instead only focusing on gathering and camps.