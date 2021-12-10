 Skip to content

Girl's Lovecast update for 10 December 2021

Update Version 0.3.1-alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 7860607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 0.3.1-alpha *

    [FIXED]

  • Fixed bug where player could become soft-locked in the first Main Story dungeon.
  • 0.3.0-alpha *

    [ADDED]

  • Added an extended combat tutorial to the Prologue. Players can access this tutorial by encountering the first enemy in the Prologue.
  • Added a new CG to the first boss battle in the Main Story.

[FIXED]

  • Fixed bug where player could enter the first dungeon in the Main Story without inspecting the gate first.
  • Fixed bug where Yui's light would not show up in cutscenes.

[CHANGED]

  • Minor dialogue changes and typo fixes.
  • Altered the timing in some cutscenes and events.

