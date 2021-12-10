Update Version 0.3.1-alpha

- 0.3.1-alpha *
[FIXED]
- Fixed bug where player could become soft-locked in the first Main Story dungeon.
- 0.3.0-alpha *
[ADDED]
- Added an extended combat tutorial to the Prologue. Players can access this tutorial by encountering the first enemy in the Prologue.
- Added a new CG to the first boss battle in the Main Story.
[FIXED]
- Fixed bug where player could enter the first dungeon in the Main Story without inspecting the gate first.
- Fixed bug where Yui's light would not show up in cutscenes.
[CHANGED]
- Minor dialogue changes and typo fixes.
- Altered the timing in some cutscenes and events.
