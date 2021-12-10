 Skip to content

Dragon And Home update for 10 December 2021

Dragon and Home 1.0.13 Version Updates(EU Server)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update time：2021.12.10 Friday

Fixed an occasional problem with BOSS skills in Hardmode COS dungeons

Fixed an issue with Hardmode SA dungeon BOSS skill effects

Fixed frame drop in the Otherworld Garden dungeon

Fixed an issue with White Dragonite bonuses in the Otherworld Garden Dungeon

Fixed crafting Copper Helm without increasing proficiency

Fixed some skill description errors

Fixed an issue where you could only complete 5 home quests (currently up to 6)

Fixed an issue where completing fishing quests did not increase the total number of village quests

Fixed an issue where holiday events would not disappear

Fixed an issue where placing a Yamato Mini Sandbox on a table would turn it into a Yamato Samurai Sword Stand

Fixed some potions item descriptions incorrectly

Fixed an issue where items acquired during dungeon teleport would disappear

Fixed an issue where placing blocks through workshop buildings exceeded the limit

