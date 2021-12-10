Dragon and Home 1.0.13 Version Updates(EU Server)

Update time：2021.12.10 Friday
Fixed an occasional problem with BOSS skills in Hardmode COS dungeons
Fixed an issue with Hardmode SA dungeon BOSS skill effects
Fixed frame drop in the Otherworld Garden dungeon
Fixed an issue with White Dragonite bonuses in the Otherworld Garden Dungeon
Fixed crafting Copper Helm without increasing proficiency
Fixed some skill description errors
Fixed an issue where you could only complete 5 home quests (currently up to 6)
Fixed an issue where completing fishing quests did not increase the total number of village quests
Fixed an issue where holiday events would not disappear
Fixed an issue where placing a Yamato Mini Sandbox on a table would turn it into a Yamato Samurai Sword Stand
Fixed some potions item descriptions incorrectly
Fixed an issue where items acquired during dungeon teleport would disappear
Fixed an issue where placing blocks through workshop buildings exceeded the limit
