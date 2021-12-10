 Skip to content

Heavenly Bodies update for 10 December 2021

Update Notes For Dec 10

Last edited by Wendy

Thanks for playing, everyone! A couple of small bug fixes today:

  • Fixed issue where Perfect Signal and A Classical Mechanic achievements could not be unlocked.
  • Fixed issue where asteroid mining drill could sometimes extract minerals from any part of an asteroid.
  • Fixed issue in Vision where the telescope would take forever to deploy if yeeted too gently.

Please note, for players who have already fulfilled the criteria for the unlockable achievements, just complete Data again in any movement mode and you should receive the achievements.

Changed files in this update

