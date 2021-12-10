 Skip to content

Haunted Shores update for 10 December 2021

Haunted Shores 0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7860081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're very excited to present a highly improved Haunted Shores

Complete upgrade to HD graphics.

Optimizations performed for increased performance,

Weather added,

Lighting Optimized.

Changed files in this update

Haunted Shores Content Depot 1706971
