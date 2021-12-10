 Skip to content

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX update for 10 December 2021

Update Information Ver1.0.0.1(2021.12.10)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Bug Fix Notification

・A bug has been fixed in Monster Rancher 2 resulting from specific characters being including in the file/directory name of the save data file (specifically double-byte characters), causing issues with saving and loading

※Any save data that encountered this issue before this patch can no longer be utilized.

※Any save data slot that encountered this issue can be utilized after installing the latest patch and overwriting the save data slot.

Changed files in this update

