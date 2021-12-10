 Skip to content

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator update for 10 December 2021

Hotfix #2

Build 7859629

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've patched the game so that Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese-language players no longer have crushed fonts and text!

Changed files in this update

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Content Depot 1507781
  • Loading history…
