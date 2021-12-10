We've patched the game so that Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese-language players no longer have crushed fonts and text!
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator update for 10 December 2021
Hotfix #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
We've patched the game so that Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese-language players no longer have crushed fonts and text!
Changed files in this update