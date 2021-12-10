 Skip to content

Obama Boss Fight update for 10 December 2021

Update 1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Added various power-ups. They can drop on the platform upon hand's death. Collecting power-ups will make player faster, stronger, increase hp or mana regeneration, or give a chance to survive lethal damage.

  • Blue and red hands spawn points were reworked for new platform design.

  • Yellow hands spawn points were reworked for the new platform design. Now there can be maximum 7 yellow hands at the same time, 3 on each side of an island and 1 behind the island (if presume that Obama's head direction is "front" side)

  • Movement system was reworked. Now it's more responsible and sharp.

  • Added training videos for some mechanics player encounters for the first time.

  • Added lightning charge mechanics (look at ring on staff). Ball lightning flies out upon filling the charge

  • Spell Rebalance

    • Barrage manacost increased from 10 to 40
    • Barrage damage increased from 20 to 25 per projectile
    • Barrage movement speed increased from 5000 to 10 000
    • Dash manacost reduced from 100 to 60
    • Dash cooldown reduced from 0.7 to 0.55
    • Fireball damage increased from 25 to 35
    • Fireball manacost increased from 25 to 35
    • Lightning manacost reduced from 100 to 10

  • Boss fight platform (arena) was reworked.

  • Lightning spell was reworked. Now it has very long range of attack.

  • Healing spell was reworked. Now It works the way that you can't place it on Obama's parts or in air.

  • Added shadow background to pause menu.

  • Added FOV slider in settings menu.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some issues with main menu buttons' hitboxes.
  • Fixed an issue when control settings got cleared every time player restart the game.
  • Fixed an issue where lightning spell did more damage on higher FPS.
  • Fixed an issue when achievements regarding playtime didn't count properly.

Changed files in this update

Obama Boss Fight Content Depot 1762271
