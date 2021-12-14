 Skip to content

Sumire update for 14 December 2021

Patch Notes 1.1.1

This is an update for the Windows version that brings over some fixes and improvements we made along the way for the Mac version.

  • Opening cinematic no longer using video player and now loads faster!
  • Fixed an issue where Sumire's footstep audio sometimes played unnecessarily, as well as an issue where the wrong sound played for footsteps in the rain.
  • Fixed a couple dialogue typos.
  • Fixed a case where the Scarecrow task didn't get added to the notebook.
  • Improved animations when giving items to some creatures.

