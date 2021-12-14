Patch Notes 1.1.1

This is an update for the Windows version that brings over some fixes and improvements we made along the way for the Mac version.
- Opening cinematic no longer using video player and now loads faster!
- Fixed an issue where Sumire's footstep audio sometimes played unnecessarily, as well as an issue where the wrong sound played for footsteps in the rain.
- Fixed a couple dialogue typos.
- Fixed a case where the Scarecrow task didn't get added to the notebook.
- Improved animations when giving items to some creatures.
Changed files in this update