Update 1.2

Gameplay
Added various power-ups. They can drop on the platform upon hand's death. Collecting power-ups will make player faster, stronger, increase hp or mana regeneration, or give a chance to survive lethal damage.
Blue and red hands spawn points were reworked for new platform design.
Yellow hands spawn points were reworked for the new platform design. Now there can be maximum 7 yellow hands at the same time, 3 on each side of an island and 1 behind the island (if presume that Obama's head direction is "front" side)
Movement system was reworked. Now it's more responsible and sharp.
Added training videos for some mechanics player encounters for the first time.
Added lightning charge mechanics (look at ring on staff). Ball lightning flies out upon filling the charge
Spell Rebalance
- Barrage manacost increased from 10 to 40
- Barrage damage increased from 20 to 25 per projectile
- Barrage movement speed increased from 5000 to 10 000
- Dash manacost reduced from 100 to 60
- Dash cooldown reduced from 0.7 to 0.55
- Fireball damage increased from 25 to 35
- Fireball manacost increased from 25 to 35
- Lightning manacost reduced from 100 to 10
Boss fight platform (arena) was reworked.
Lightning spell was reworked. Now it has very long range of attack.
Healing spell was reworked. Now It works the way that you can't place it on Obama's parts or in air.
Added shadow background to pause menu
Bugfixes
- Fixed some issues with main menu buttons' hitboxes.
- Fixed an issue when control settings got cleared every time player restart the game.
- Fixed an issue where lightning spell did more damage on higher FPS.
- Fixed an issue when achievements regarding playtime didn't count properly.
- Added FOV slider in settings menu
