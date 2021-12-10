Update description

 Skip to content

Clash of Legions update for 10 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add Trade system to obtain experience cards for upgrading cards.Unlock at level 18
  2. Add Astrology system.Unlock at level 37. Astrology is the main way to obtain skill cards. Remember to use it frequently.
  3. Add Legion system,Unlock at level 35, join the Legion, get to know more friends, play together, and get various Legion exclusive rewards!
  4. Fix the disconnection problem in the login scene
  5. Fix the problem that the new player guide is stuck

