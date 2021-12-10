- Add Trade system to obtain experience cards for upgrading cards.Unlock at level 18
- Add Astrology system.Unlock at level 37. Astrology is the main way to obtain skill cards. Remember to use it frequently.
- Add Legion system,Unlock at level 35, join the Legion, get to know more friends, play together, and get various Legion exclusive rewards!
- Fix the disconnection problem in the login scene
- Fix the problem that the new player guide is stuck
Clash of Legions update for 10 December 2021
Update description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Clash of Legions Content Depot 1694291
- Loading history…
Clash of Legions CN Depot 1694292
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update