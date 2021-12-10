Beta Mode Update [2021-12-09]

Hello, Liam here.

This update adds Umbrella's final special move in addition to a few minor and major tuning changes.

Also, ALL of Umbrella's animations should now be fully finished as of this update. If you see any unfinished animations or frames, they will now show up as BRIGHT PINK instead of the usual paper white - please let us know if you see one!

We're very close to finishing all of her voice over implementation, but it will not be included in this update.

Note: The next update (arriving before the end of the year) will likely be the start of Umbrella's "Early Access" DLC launch. This will contain additional palettes for Umbrella (more will be added over time), her voice acting, a very early version of her stage, and if time serves us well, the start of the general beta balance changes. You can Wishlist her DLC here early if you like! Remember that Season Pass owners already have Umbrella without needing her individual DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1744550/Skullgirls_Umbrella/

Anyway, on to the changes!

Note: Numerous inputs for Umbrella's moves have changed in this version. Please consult the in-game command list for the latest.

KNOWN ISSUES, which will be fixed very soon!

Overstuffed Hungern Rush doesn't cause preblock, even though it should.

Umbrella's water dripping effects applied to the opponent aren't working correctly from P2 side.

Shadows on Tongue Twister don't always match the length of Hungern's tongue.

Inconsistent combo stage rules from Tongue Twister.

Some characters do not have fully finished art when captured in Umbrella's bubble, and most characters do not play a VO line when captured.

Cutie Ptooie takes priority over performing a taunt if the 360 direction passes through the QCB direction. (Please use the opposite 360 direction for now, as you can do it both ways regardless of facing direction. Apologies for the inconvenience.)

Please leave all bug reports on Skullheart or the [official Discord](discord.gg/skullgirls) in the #2e-bugs channel.

Please leave feedback related to Umbrella on Skullheart. Feedback left in Discord, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, my MySpace page, the Skullgirls Mobile channel 0 chat room, Pictochat Chat Room C, etc, will be ignored. It must be on the forum.

UMBRELLA

Added Wish Maker. (Quarter Circle Back + HK) This move creates a slow moving bubble which captures characters it makes contact with. It can be blocked. The bubble travels further if Umbrella is Overstuffed.

All bubble creation moves (Cutie Ptooie, Bobblin' Bubble, and now Wish Maker) use K instead of P for activation. (QCB + K)

Salt Grinder input is now QCF + LP. Her punch special moves now consistently use different inputs. This also removes overlap between Salt Grinder her s.F+LP normal.

Retina Reflector Projection Lens projectile damage no longer scales as a Level 3 Blockbuster. Physical hit version unchanged. Projection Lens follow-up is now QCF + PP, where the punches used determines Projection Lens distance, similar to Squigly's Squigly Battle Opera. This version has no invincibility on start up. LP + MP - Close Distance Lens LP + HP - Medium Distance Lens MP + HP - Long Distance Lens The input to for the physical hit version is now DP + PP. This version retains invincibility on startup. TIP: Remember that pressing "back" before inputting QCF will prevent a DP motion from being valid. This is helpful to dash into Projection Lens without activating the DP version. Using a half circle input will also take full priority over the DP motion. (... The purpose of these changes are to prevent Umbrella from being able to react to what the opponent is doing during the super flash and pick the correct option to stay safe. Umbrella must commit to the physical hit as a reversal.)

Under The Weather (QCF + KK) is now a level 1 Blockbuster. Fall speed of Bubbles slightly increased.

Hungern Rush Now goes more diagonal and further forward while rising. Hitbox greatly improved while attempting a rising bite. All versions are faster. EXPERIMENT: The chomp is unblockable while rising while Umbrella is the point character. This does not apply to assists. No longer triggers preblock. Adjusted blockstun and blockstop while point and assist, separately.

s.F+LP hitstop increased by 1F. Hitstun increased by 3F. Knockup on air hit is drastically reduced, mostly pulling opponents down for consistent follow-ups.

JMP hitbox size increased. Now sends opponents at more of a downward angle.

JLP hitbox size increased.

Puddles can now be interacted with sooner, fall to the ground slightly faster, and last longer before drying up.

Starving Tongue Twister tongue can no longer be held. The range is now as short as Overstuffed.

Tongue Twister has received a small refactor to accommodate its fully completed animation frames. Please let us know if you see any issues.

Bobblin' Bubble jump now creates a puddle where it happens. Fixed bugs and tuned visuals related to Bobblin' Bubble jump.

Adjusted frame data on s.f+HP when stagger is already used. This also fixes a bug where the hitstun bar would not be visible in training mode.

Fixed a camera position issue with Salt Grinder.

Slightly extended how long Hunger gain over time is disabled after landing Air Throw and Ground Throw.

Slightly tweaked VFX when Hungern's state changes.

Fixed a bug where the frame data display in training mode could have red active frame squares visible at all times with Umbrella.

Added VFX to s.f+HP to communicate charge level.

Please stay tuned for more Umbrella balance changes and quality of life changes. While she may have all of her moves, her strengths and weaknesses still need adjustments.

(Version number: 3.3.11)