Breakwaters update for 10 December 2021

Maps fix... hard coded this time!

Build 7858929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.17

-Improved map logic to fix stuck maps and prevent future maps from getting stuck

-Put a msg in the lobby to help people gather before launching the game

-Resolution changes check against the active game window resolution in an attempt to unblock setting some resolutions instead of against the saved game resolution

-Fixed null ref possibility in HandleDynamics objecst.

