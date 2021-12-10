v0.2.17
-Improved map logic to fix stuck maps and prevent future maps from getting stuck
-Put a msg in the lobby to help people gather before launching the game
-Resolution changes check against the active game window resolution in an attempt to unblock setting some resolutions instead of against the saved game resolution
-Fixed null ref possibility in HandleDynamics objecst.
Breakwaters update for 10 December 2021
Maps fix... hard coded this time!
v0.2.17
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update