Equin 2: The Warren Peace update for 10 December 2021

Build 12/9/21

Build 12/9/21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well, a little sooner than I anticipated but some good stuff regardless:

Additions

  • HP and STM regen effects now work in battle! Each round that passes will give you +1 to either HP or STM, and is factored in before poison or a curse's stamina drain. This is very very helpful and makes drinking Verdant potions (or using a Druid's Robe as an item) a viable option for hard battles like boss fights.
  • HP regen and STM regen now have in battle icons to go along with this improved mechanic
  • More level variation in the temple area
  • New Item: Guidance (necklace). Upon touching a ladder, it'll trigger a compass effect and track where it is. This won't work while you're drunk.
  • New Item: Leaf String (necklace). Wearing this will recover +1 STM every time an enemy misses you in combat. This can be a regular attack, missed shield bash, missed plague strike and etc. These can drop from Tree Demons and Cactus Pricks (though to a much lesser degree due to how early in the game you find them). Anyhow with these 2 necklaces the overall item total is 276!

Changes

  • Silenced enemies now have a 25% chance to recover their voice upon trying to cast a spell / shout for help and etc. Recovering their voice like this still wastes their turn in essence, and you can still try to re-apply the silence during your next turn if you'd like.
  • Wizard and Thief's base TRP% was redcued a bit (Wiz 5%, was 10% / Thief 20%, was 25%)
  • Knife+3 gainst +1% crit now / had none before

Fixes

  • I BELIEVE I've fixed it so that you can no longer get two of the similar (or exact same) passive choices upon leveling up at 5 and 8. Somehow this was very difficult to fix as everything looked OK yet I was still getting duplicates here and there. Trying some new stuff, let me know if you get a duplicate and take a screenshot I will try and track it down if that happens from there.
  • Fixed a bug where a boss sack didn't drop on a tile with a barrel on it. It only happened once, but had to be fixed just in case
  • Fixed a dumb bug where the brewing list recipes from their respective items didn't show. Sorry!

And that's all, thanks and have a good one!

-Dave / Del_Duio

