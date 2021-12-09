 Skip to content

Ricochet update for 9 December 2021

Ammo counter and Shot Alert

Ricochet update for 9 December 2021

Build 7858505

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds minor improvements.

  1. players now have a counter over their heads that display the remaining number of shots

  2. weapons will now flash when they are ready to fire

Changed files in this update

Ricochet Content Depot 1824451
