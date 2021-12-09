Ammo counter and Shot Alert

This update adds minor improvements.
-
players now have a counter over their heads that display the remaining number of shots
-
weapons will now flash when they are ready to fire
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This update adds minor improvements.
players now have a counter over their heads that display the remaining number of shots
weapons will now flash when they are ready to fire
Changed files in this update