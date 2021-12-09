 Skip to content

SPACE ALPHA update for 9 December 2021

Space Alpha Patch 0.7

Build 7858495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATES

  • Overhaul of many game systems
  • Addition of new campaign / mission game mode

  • Different skill level for bots, can be configured on match making.
  • The new campaign / mission system can currently be play tested, the first level. Upcoming updates will add more levels and objectives.

The new campaign mode will be extended from here on, including player progression.

CAMPAIGN MODE KEY BINDINGS

I - Inventory

P - Menu

M - Objective panel

TAB - Toggle 1st and 3rd person view

ADDRESSED IN NEXT UPDATE

  • Multiplayer is still disabled, will be enabled later this month.
  • There is currently an issue with music not playing, or not properly, in which case you can disable the music from the settings menu (ESC key).
  • Bots are currently not properly setup on the CTF map.

