Space Alpha Patch 0.7

UPDATES
- Overhaul of many game systems
- Addition of new campaign / mission game mode
- Different skill level for bots, can be configured on match making.
- The new campaign / mission system can currently be play tested, the first level. Upcoming updates will add more levels and objectives.
The new campaign mode will be extended from here on, including player progression.
CAMPAIGN MODE KEY BINDINGS
I - Inventory
P - Menu
M - Objective panel
TAB - Toggle 1st and 3rd person view
ADDRESSED IN NEXT UPDATE
- Multiplayer is still disabled, will be enabled later this month.
- There is currently an issue with music not playing, or not properly, in which case you can disable the music from the settings menu (ESC key).
- Bots are currently not properly setup on the CTF map.
Changed files in this update