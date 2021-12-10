PATCH V1.0.6, our MAGFest 2022 plans, and more!



Hey gang!

Got some quick announcements to share today! First, our new minor patch for [white label], and more details on our showing at MAGFest 2022! We're revealing these details at a Q&A during our Game Awards co-stream tonight, so in case you miss out on that, read on!

A new patch approaches!



PATCH V1.0.6 is here! This patch overhauls our save system and should prevent issues of song selects softlocking or settings not properly saving. In addition, we pulled the two new STAR-difficulty beatmaps out of BETA and added a brand new one - think you can outrun Dante's Inferno?

FULL PATCH NOTES:

(BEATMAPS) Added "Empty Diary - SoundCirclet Remix (DANTE'S INFERNO)". Think you've got what it takes?

(BEATMAPS) Made a minor adjustment to Proper Rhythm - MUST DIE Remix (MUST DIE).

(BEATMAPS) Both Proper Rhythm - MUST DIE Remix (MUST DIE) and Forever Now (Distorted) have now properly exited beta!

(BEATMAPS) Difficulty order for Familiar and Empty Diary - SoundCirclet Remix has been fixed to place Normal before Hard properly.

(BEATMAPS / BETA) Fixed Mirror not loading properly.

(SIDE A TRACK 1) Fixed tutorial text showing the wrong buttons when using a gamepad config other than the default.

(RHYTHM) Added alternate hit sound effects. These can be swapped over in the game's main menu!

(MENU) Pause Menu has received optimization improvements.

(QOL) Overhauled save systems, which should hopefully prevent several softlocks and allow for Steam Cloud to properly carry settings over.

(QOL) Fixed Resolution Preservation issue, amongst other settings that are not saving between play sessions.*

* You may want to go back to the OPTIONS menu to change your settings one last time to make sure they stay changed for good!

Note: Our Invisible Notes rework is still only playable in the latest version of the beta, and will enter the main release at a later date. The beta has been updated to reflect the new stable PATCH V1.0.6 changes.

UNBEATABLE [white label] @ MAGFest 2021 - What's gonna be there?



As said before, we're bringing a special CRT setup for the event, two competitive scoring events (one for those staying home at discord.gg/dcellgames, the other for those attending MAGFest), and special sneak peeks at upcoming songs for both UNBEATABLE and UNBEATABLE [white label]! So...

What exclusive songs will we be bringing?

We'll be bringing three exclusive songs for attendees to play, and it will include early versions of:

Worn Out Tapes

One Eye Closed's Low (UNBEATABLE X NSR!)

BLANK PAGE

Playable on Beginner, Easy, Normal, Hard, and UNBEATABLE, the demo will allow you to play three songs per playthrough, like other arcade rhythm games, so if you came just to play the new stuff, you could play it all in one run!

On top of that, every song from [white label] will be playable in all of their currently available difficulties. For those new to the game, you'll have the option of playing the Familiar tutorial as well!

COME FOR THE GAME, STAY FOR THE STYLE

We're bringing all-new merch, designed by UNBEATABLE's director Andrew Tsai, to the event! These will be available for purchase during "core" hours at the booth. Details on our booth location, hours, and prices will be revealed at a later date!



SHIRT A



SHIRT B



PULLOVER HOODIE

There's a front...



and a back!



STICKER SHEET



We're super excited to have new, refreshed designs for the first time since our showing at MAGFest 2020, and can't wait for you all to see these in person! All clothing items will be available in sizes S-2XL, but will be in limited quantity, so if you want these, you gotta be quick!

A note for Kickstarter Backers/Slacker Backers: These are not the designs for the backer-exclusive merch! We want to put our all into those exclusive items, reveal date being TBA. We hope that the designs here give you a good impression of the effort we want to put into those designs, and really appreciate your patience in the meantime!

Ready to show what you've got?

We'll be having two scoring competitions for the Winter season, happening concurrently during MAGFest 2022!

The first of the two is UNBEATABLE: MAGFest 2022 - which will be our in-event competitive circuit, and to participate, all you have to do is select "CIRCUIT MODE" when playing at a station! When you finish, you'll be able to submit your final score alongside with a email for us to contact you should you be a top player. Expect surprises with this one!

The second one is UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS, which will invite the discord-cell games community not attending the event for the first competitive event since UNBEATABLE: ARCADE FINALS! We'll be debuting a patch during the event that lets you enter "CIRCUIT MODE" and play through the three songs for the event in succession! The tracklist/difficulties of both circuits will be revealed at a later date - but if you want a shot at winning, you better get practicing!

Winners of both events will receive a full bundle of our MAGFest 2022 Merch, and everyone that participates is eligible for Discord roles.

If you're planning on attending MAGFest 2022, a reminder that their COVID-19 policy is available here.

In Closing…

We're really, REALLY excited about MAGFest 2022 - the event means a lot to us as it was where we first publicly unveiled UNBEATABLE in 2019! For us, it's the first time the team's been able to meet in person since early 2020, and it's going to be exciting to catch up with friends and fans alike in January.

P.S. - Did you watch GLITCH's Future of Play? We may had a cameo or two there ;)

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES