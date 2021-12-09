Patch Notes -- Dec 9

Gameplay
- Data for your most recent puzzle is now saved even when you exit: Simply walk back into the puzzle and hit "undo" to restore to the moment before you left. (This is also now explained on a table in the second area of Island II.)
- Mechanics change: It is no longer possible to (Island V)[spoiler]walk past an ice monster that's being pulled in by a vine without being frozen[/spoiler]. This makes this behavior consistent with (Island IV)[spoiler]how cloud monsters work in this same situation[/spoiler]. No intended puzzle solutions were broken by this change (but at least one unintended solution was).
- Added island numbers on the temple map even when the island is unexplored (this helps when you have several unexplored islands)
Bugfixes
- Beans that were created recently no longer sometimes change their orientation randomly when undoing
Changed files in this update