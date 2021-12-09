 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bean and Nothingness update for 9 December 2021

Patch Notes -- Dec 9

Share · View all patches · Build 7858428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay
  • Data for your most recent puzzle is now saved even when you exit: Simply walk back into the puzzle and hit "undo" to restore to the moment before you left. (This is also now explained on a table in the second area of Island II.)
  • Mechanics change: It is no longer possible to (Island V)[spoiler]walk past an ice monster that's being pulled in by a vine without being frozen[/spoiler]. This makes this behavior consistent with (Island IV)[spoiler]how cloud monsters work in this same situation[/spoiler]. No intended puzzle solutions were broken by this change (but at least one unintended solution was).
  • Added island numbers on the temple map even when the island is unexplored (this helps when you have several unexplored islands)
Bugfixes
  • Beans that were created recently no longer sometimes change their orientation randomly when undoing

Changed files in this update

Bean and Nothingness Shared Content Depot 1706091
  • Loading history…
Bean and Nothingness Windows Content Depot 1706093
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.