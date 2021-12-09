Massive Update

This is the largest update yet, with tons of new features and changes, see the full list below.
The main highlight is that I am giving you a TEST version of save/load, the most requested feature. The game auto-saves every morning at sunrise and you can reload the last save from the main menu ("Continue"). Once save/load works properly, of course, there will be more than one save game.
Please see this as a test. If something breaks, please report it. Saving is very complex in a game like this and while I have tested it, there may be details or small things I have missed. Let me know and they'll be fixed in the next update.
You also get a new map, new monsters, more beautifications and the second major highlight that was a long time in the making: Villagers that actually go to their tasks, return home, walk around the village and all that.
There are also a lot of bugfixes and a couple balance updates. Have a couple games and enjoy all the new things the game now has:
- Saving/Loading is available for TESTING - it does not yet work completely, but please test and report bugs. Games are auto-saved every in-game morning. You can continue the last game from the main menu.
- New map: Ziegwald, a mountain village with limited access routes
- New building: Trapper - get information on monsters and gather some food as well
- New monster: [secret,discover it yourself, only on some maps...]
- New feature: Peasants will now move towards tasks and back home when finished, giving much more life to the village. Also, I've exchanged the villager models I'm using.
- New feature: EXPERIMENTAL, only on Schramber map, some monsters leave tracks so in the morning you get a better picture of what happened at night.
- Fixed: Carpenters correctly displayed in peasant list now
- Fixed: New Game / Difficulty Selector window now closes correctly when the X button is pressed.
- Fixed: Harvesting from fields now yields the correct amount (instead of twice that).
- Fixed: Several monster behaviour bugs.
- Fixed: Hovering over under-construction buildings now correctly indicates that you can click and get the remaining construction time.
- Fixed: Buildings destroyed while under construction no longer block the place for new buildings.
- Balance change: Peasants will now have a 3rd meal at noon, only if the village has enough food. If they get this 3rd meal, they will heal a bit faster.
- Balance change: Number of starting peasants per map is now constant, no longer random
- Balance change: Many jobs are now dangerous and can lead to injury, especially construction jobs. The chance is higher at higher difficulty levels.
- Some families will now have grandparents living with them.
- Updated terrain on Schramberg and Karenfang (as a test) - it's more beautiful, has different trees and it reacts to rain with wet look and puddles forming.
- Karenfang got a new, more beautiful river that is also flowing properly.
- Monster count for end-of-game statistics now goes by monster strength, not just number.
- Monster spot chance of towers now depends on the level difficulty.
- Watchtower monster spottings now marked on the map with flags (currently only Schramberg map).
- Improved pathfinding around graveyards
- Improved statistics at game end.
- Updated several assets and tools I'm using for the game.
