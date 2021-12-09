Massive Update

This is the largest update yet, with tons of new features and changes, see the full list below.

The main highlight is that I am giving you a TEST version of save/load, the most requested feature. The game auto-saves every morning at sunrise and you can reload the last save from the main menu ("Continue"). Once save/load works properly, of course, there will be more than one save game.

Please see this as a test. If something breaks, please report it. Saving is very complex in a game like this and while I have tested it, there may be details or small things I have missed. Let me know and they'll be fixed in the next update.

You also get a new map, new monsters, more beautifications and the second major highlight that was a long time in the making: Villagers that actually go to their tasks, return home, walk around the village and all that.

There are also a lot of bugfixes and a couple balance updates. Have a couple games and enjoy all the new things the game now has: