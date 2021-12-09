 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 9 December 2021

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1351

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed data initialization for pvp bot ships

#4900 - Number Text on the Target arrows is kind of hard to read / #4901?-?Number dots are not supposed to stay visible while jumping

