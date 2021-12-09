Steam Friends Update

Gameplay / Gamefeel
- Characters now have more side to side momentum when letting go of the movement keys in the air
- Added character "lean" animations when moving side to side
Visual Improvements
- In game timer now flashes and animates when time is low
- Various in game text changes to make text more pleasing and readable
- Added a team colored outline to characters in team game modes
- Character name tags now match team color in team game modes
- Character's now keep custom player colors in team game modes
Framework Improvements
- Joining and inviting friends through the "Steam Overlay" now works!
- Implemented joining friends through the steam friends list (UNTESTED)
Changed files in this update