Hitboxer Playtest update for 9 December 2021

Steam Friends Update

Build 7858223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay / Gamefeel

  • Characters now have more side to side momentum when letting go of the movement keys in the air
  • Added character "lean" animations when moving side to side

Visual Improvements

  • In game timer now flashes and animates when time is low
  • Various in game text changes to make text more pleasing and readable
  • Added a team colored outline to characters in team game modes
  • Character name tags now match team color in team game modes
  • Character's now keep custom player colors in team game modes

Framework Improvements

  • Joining and inviting friends through the "Steam Overlay" now works!
  • Implemented joining friends through the steam friends list (UNTESTED)

