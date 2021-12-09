Fight Knight Patch 4

fixes
- fixed being able to sometimes destroy blocks by falling next to them
- fixed specialty recipes sometimes not being spawned properly
- fixed Rivali 1 encounter issue in Round 2
additions
- new save select menu which allows you to copy & erase save file from select menu.
- save select menu also allows you to change your NG+ round up to the maximum unlocked in that save so far
- "Round 1+" selectable once the game is completed. This allows you to replay the game from the start with all your items unlocked and with glyphs, but without any of the Round 2+ difficulty modifiers.
Changed files in this update