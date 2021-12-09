 Skip to content

Piecewise update for 9 December 2021

Piecewise 21.12.2 Released

Piecewise 21.12.2 has been released. The 0.9~1.2MB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:

  • Fixed a potential issue with the Discord configuration block
  • Fixed the debug menu always showing

