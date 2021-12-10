 Skip to content

Cygnus Pizza Race update for 10 December 2021

Cygnus Pizza Race 0.9.0.13

Build 7858081

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finals time!

Time for the Final Race of the tournament of Champions, so here's the first sighting of track 20!

The next patch will include the new champion ship will be unlockable for everyone who has beaten track 20.

Good luck racers!

Changed files in this update

Cygnus Pizza Race Content Depot 1487031
  • Loading history…
Cygnus Pizza Race Depot Linux Depot 1487032
  • Loading history…
