Cygnus Pizza Race 0.9.0.13

Finals time!
Time for the Final Race of the tournament of Champions, so here's the first sighting of track 20!
The next patch will include the new champion ship will be unlockable for everyone who has beaten track 20.
Good luck racers!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Time for the Final Race of the tournament of Champions, so here's the first sighting of track 20!
The next patch will include the new champion ship will be unlockable for everyone who has beaten track 20.
Good luck racers!
Changed files in this update