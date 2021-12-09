 Skip to content

Apogee update for 9 December 2021

Power Up Patch

Build 7857965

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Added damage sense on camera.

--Added damage camera shake.

--Smooth third and first person aiming

--Add sub-boss to Setyuu

--Add sub-boss to Gathar

--Add sub-boss to Pythrium

--Add sub-boss to Beakrum

--Add sub-boss to Boergamon

--Add sub-boss to Mars

--Added 7 power ups for the player, all unlocked by defeating sub bosses

-speed up

-place turret

-phantom walk

-jetpack

-warp

-time dilation bubble

-place shield

--New dynamic crosshair

--New player HUD

--Added effect to menu buttons

--Recalibrated a few AIs to make them more random

--New in level menu design

--Added a start tutorial level

--Added pre-mission character loadouts, unlockable as you progress through the game

