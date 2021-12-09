--Added damage sense on camera.
--Added damage camera shake.
--Smooth third and first person aiming
--Add sub-boss to Setyuu
--Add sub-boss to Gathar
--Add sub-boss to Pythrium
--Add sub-boss to Beakrum
--Add sub-boss to Boergamon
--Add sub-boss to Mars
--Added 7 power ups for the player, all unlocked by defeating sub bosses
-speed up
-place turret
-phantom walk
-jetpack
-warp
-time dilation bubble
-place shield
--New dynamic crosshair
--New player HUD
--Added effect to menu buttons
--Recalibrated a few AIs to make them more random
--New in level menu design
--Added a start tutorial level
--Added pre-mission character loadouts, unlockable as you progress through the game
Apogee update for 9 December 2021
Power Up Patch
