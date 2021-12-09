 Skip to content

Furry Shades of Gay 2: A Shade Gayer - Love Stories Episodes update for 9 December 2021

Game-breaking issue fixed

If you were getting stuck after starting any story, please get this latest build. You may have to restart Steam to make it available for download.

Make sure you have v1.02 (last line in the Credits section)

