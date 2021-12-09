Game-breaking issue fixed

If you were getting stuck after starting any story, please get this latest build. You may have to restart Steam to make it available for download.
Make sure you have v1.02 (last line in the Credits section)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
If you were getting stuck after starting any story, please get this latest build. You may have to restart Steam to make it available for download.
Make sure you have v1.02 (last line in the Credits section)
Changed files in this update