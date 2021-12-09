v0.2.15
-Fixed mission complete issues in online games
-Fixed region specific lobby connection issue
-Fixed region specific "date time" issue where it cant format the computers date time as expected due to its local region style
-Fixed known validated single player and network bugs
Breakwaters update for 9 December 2021
Region connection issues and mission bug fix
