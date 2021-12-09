 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Christmas Mansion update for 9 December 2021

December 9, 2021 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7857611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version includes:

  • improved levels;
  • better event interface.

Changed files in this update

Christmas Mansion Content Depot 1824171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.