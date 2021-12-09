Eternal Legends Update | 0.8.4 Patch Notes

The Eternal Legends Update (Patch 0.8.4) will arrive tomorrow, December 10th!
Forge your own legend, explore the mysterious chambers of Temporal Sanctum and face the elusive Chronomancer. The Eternal Legends Update introduces a new end-game system and gear progression while bringing changes and improvements to existing content as well:
- New Endgame Dungeon: Temporal Sanctum
- Legendary Items & Eternity Cache
- Druid Rework and new Druid Form
- Revamped Crafting System
- Overhauled Character Select Screen
- New Mage and Acolyte Character Models
- New Skills
- New Unique Items
- Balance Changes
- Bug Fixes
Check out the full Patch Notes here!
Changed depots in hurdygurdy branch