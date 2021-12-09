 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Last Epoch update for 9 December 2021

Eternal Legends Update | 0.8.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7857411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Eternal Legends Update (Patch 0.8.4) will arrive tomorrow, December 10th!

Forge your own legend, explore the mysterious chambers of Temporal Sanctum and face the elusive Chronomancer. The Eternal Legends Update introduces a new end-game system and gear progression while bringing changes and improvements to existing content as well:

  • New Endgame Dungeon: Temporal Sanctum
  • Legendary Items & Eternity Cache
  • Druid Rework and new Druid Form
  • Revamped Crafting System
  • Overhauled Character Select Screen
  • New Mage and Acolyte Character Models
  • New Skills
  • New Unique Items
  • Balance Changes
  • Bug Fixes

Check out the full Patch Notes here!

Changed depots in hurdygurdy branch

View more data in app history for build 7857411
LE Windows Depot 899771
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.