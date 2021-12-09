- bugfix: pressing jump on the exact frame you'd land on a bouncy object could drop the button press and miss the high bounce. I'm persuaded this doesn't happen anymore.
- bugfix: if you were to pause, open the video or audio settings menu, then resume by pressing pause again, then pause again, the settings menu would be overlaid with the pause menu.
- Hell's Bells: fixed one off-camera spot where you could stand.
- Dessert Outpost: moved an infamous set of vultures upwards so that you can't easily jump onto them. A lot of people would kill these by jumping on them while also slapping through them and they would mistakenly think that vultures can be killed with a slap but only sometimes.
- Vultures now drop a shadow. It doesn't help much if over flowing chocolate because shadows sink to the height of solid ground below the surface of the chocolate.
PsiloSybil update for 9 December 2021
Beta 0.5.1-e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update