Below and Beyond Content Update Hotfix - Patch Notes

Game version: 1010784
Balance Changes
- Adjust the Fungal Farm to have higher food production in the underground and lower food production on the surface.
- Adjust recon center discovery rate; discovery frequency is now less extreme, with no more multiple events on the same sol or long periods without asteroids. This also fixes recon centers with a low recon per sol not contributing to discoveries.
- Reduce oxygen and water consumption for underground domes, to be more in line with surface domes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed expeditions rockets not loading colonists (now on all platforms).
- Fixed waste rock not appearing in the command center timeline stats in existing save games (now on all platforms).
- Fixed multiple Drones not being able to be reassigned/moved with the suggested hotkeys on the controller.
- Fixed The War Tension in the "Last War" Mystery not changing.
- Fixed Power of Three: With S.H.E.P.I.D researched, Black Cubes can appear inside of the colony with active sensor towers.
- Fixed crash when Toxic rain starts.
- Fixed Cargo UI displaying prefabs that are not available.
- Fixed drones endlessly fixing an Elevator on Mars’ surface because the underground Elevator is shrouded in the rubble.
- Fixed the underground staying dark in Photo Mode.
- Fixed Lander Rockets' Auto Mode not being able to request Seeds and Waste Rock.
- Fixed resources being unloaded from the Elevator being subtracted and ignored from requests.
- Fixed Lander rockets losing drones while transporting them to an Asteroid if more than 20 drones were requested.
- Fixed dome passages appearing on the other map when switching maps during construction.
- Fixed drones trying to make their path to deposits through underground walls if the proper route was first blocked and then cleared.
- Fixed drones trying to get to the unreachable areas on Asteroids in order to gather resources.
- Fixed orphaned drones not being able to be transported via the Elevator's Cargo UI.
- Fixed the Asteroid Lander having an "Unknown launch issue" status when the destination is set, the fuel tank is full but resources are still being unloaded.
- Fixed the missing anomaly near the Underground Entrance on a particular map.
- Fixed underground anomalies spawning under stone formations.
- Fixed regular anomalies having technical text instead of the correct description in Turkish.
- Fixed an issue with the remaining time of Asteroids in the Planetary view having technical text in Spanish.
New game only bug fixes:
- Fixed Underground resource nodes spawning in tunnels; they now only spawn in rooms.
- Fixed no disasters appearing in some cases, though this can still occur on old saves and in specific edge cases.
