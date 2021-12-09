Omega Update is out now!

Hello explorers!

We have something special for you today. Omega Update is now LIVE! This is our biggest free update so far, and it brings a lot of new content.



3 new rooms that complete Omega Corp. theme

that complete Omega Corp. theme French language

language German language

language Full gamepad support

support You can now add custom sounds to your workshop rooms

to your workshop rooms New co-op hosting mode that should fix the connection problem that some of you have

that some of you have A lot of minor bug fixes

Also, it's a great time to get Escape Simulator (for yourself or as a gift ;)) because the game is 20% off this weekend!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/

Thanks to all our beta testers and guys from our Discord channel for the support! ♥

Enjoy the update!

Pine team