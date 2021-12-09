Omega Update is out now!

Hello explorers!
We have something special for you today. Omega Update is now LIVE! This is our biggest free update so far, and it brings a lot of new content.
- 3 new rooms that complete Omega Corp. theme
- French language
- German language
- Full gamepad support
- You can now add custom sounds to your workshop rooms
- New co-op hosting mode that should fix the connection problem that some of you have
- A lot of minor bug fixes
Also, it's a great time to get Escape Simulator (for yourself or as a gift ;)) because the game is 20% off this weekend!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/
Thanks to all our beta testers and guys from our Discord channel for the support! ♥
Enjoy the update!
Pine team
