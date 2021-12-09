 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Element Quest update for 9 December 2021

Major Update! - Version 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7856410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Version 0.4 - Patch Changelog

Major Changes

  • Solo Content \ Open World - Be Introduced to the first region in the Edgeworld, an open world area with many new maps to explore, enemies to hunt, and quests to complete!

    • As well as secret areas / quest-lines / day and night content
    • a new world-map!

  • A New Challenging 10-people boss - The Tower Lord

  • Quests - Many NPCs around Edgeworld now offer players Quests, with many new rewards (A total of +28 new quests!)

  • Items - Most items have been heavily revamped, to create a better experience, improved balance, and sense of progression.

    • All existing items on the player will remain, but their stats may be altered (Apologies, this is necessary for the game's future!)
    • Many new items have been added to the game!

  • New Monsters - More monsters have been created in order to populate the region with interesting / relevant / more fitting enemies.

  • Mac & Linux Support - The game now supports OSX & LINUX fully (Hope-fully*) Let your mac-user / Linux-user friends know!

  • Things to do with Money!

    • Added a new Slot Machine to the Tavern
    • A new vendor has been added to Sunset Port, selling exciting new stuff:
    • Players now start with 8 inventory slots. To expand the slots, talk to the vendor.

      Any existing player with the max slots will keep their slots
    • An item that takes you back to town
    • A consumable item to resurrect players

  • Item Rarity - Items now have rarity - the harder the item is to get, the better or more unique it is.

Improvements

  • 4 New Achievements!
  • Allow certain items to be stacked instead of occupying multiple inventory slots
  • You now drop money when you die outside expeditions
  • You now passively regenerate health outside expeditions
  • Allow entering some expeditions alone (e.g. Tutorial) while still in queue for another expedition (e.g. Forest)
  • A lot of new music / art

**

Bug Fixes

**

  • Fixed some users being locked out of their account

    Disconnect players properly when they are trying to connect from another computer
  • Fix lag spike overtime when equipping items
  • Fix not being able to pick up items after trying to pick an item with a full inventory
  • Limit the number of bubbles that can be duplicated
  • Fix many texts displayed incorrectly
  • Fix the images of certain weapons to appear as expected
  • Balance Tutorial to not give too much exp and money before completing it
  • Buying items in the EQShop sometimes doesn’t refresh the new amount of EQP
  • Don’t show orb effects on characters in the main menu
  • Many misc fixes & Adjustments!

Under Investigation

  • Some people get “Easy Anti-Cheat Launch Error” when running the game



Note: We know most of our bad reviews were due to the lack of solo-content / open world / misc things we may have implemented in this patch.

If you have posted a negative review in the past, and have changed your mind since - modifying the review would mean a lot to us!

a small gesture of goodwill =)!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1780332
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1780333
  • Loading history…
LinuxOS Depot 1780334
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.