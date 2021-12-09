Major Update! - Version 0.4

Version 0.4 - Patch Changelog
Major Changes
-
Solo Content \ Open World - Be Introduced to the first region in the Edgeworld, an open world area with many new maps to explore, enemies to hunt, and quests to complete!
- As well as secret areas / quest-lines / day and night content
- a new world-map!
-
A New Challenging 10-people boss - The Tower Lord
-
Quests - Many NPCs around Edgeworld now offer players Quests, with many new rewards (A total of +28 new quests!)
-
Items - Most items have been heavily revamped, to create a better experience, improved balance, and sense of progression.
- All existing items on the player will remain, but their stats may be altered (Apologies, this is necessary for the game's future!)
- Many new items have been added to the game!
-
New Monsters - More monsters have been created in order to populate the region with interesting / relevant / more fitting enemies.
-
Mac & Linux Support - The game now supports OSX & LINUX fully (Hope-fully*) Let your mac-user / Linux-user friends know!
-
Things to do with Money!
- Added a new Slot Machine to the Tavern
- A new vendor has been added to Sunset Port, selling exciting new stuff:
- Players now start with 8 inventory slots. To expand the slots, talk to the vendor.
Any existing player with the max slots will keep their slots
- An item that takes you back to town
- A consumable item to resurrect players
-
Item Rarity - Items now have rarity - the harder the item is to get, the better or more unique it is.
Improvements
- 4 New Achievements!
- Allow certain items to be stacked instead of occupying multiple inventory slots
- You now drop money when you die outside expeditions
- You now passively regenerate health outside expeditions
- Allow entering some expeditions alone (e.g. Tutorial) while still in queue for another expedition (e.g. Forest)
- A lot of new music / art
**
Bug Fixes
**
- Fixed some users being locked out of their account
Disconnect players properly when they are trying to connect from another computer
- Fix lag spike overtime when equipping items
- Fix not being able to pick up items after trying to pick an item with a full inventory
- Limit the number of bubbles that can be duplicated
- Fix many texts displayed incorrectly
- Fix the images of certain weapons to appear as expected
- Balance Tutorial to not give too much exp and money before completing it
- Buying items in the EQShop sometimes doesn’t refresh the new amount of EQP
- Don’t show orb effects on characters in the main menu
- Many misc fixes & Adjustments!
Under Investigation
- Some people get “Easy Anti-Cheat Launch Error” when running the game
Note: We know most of our bad reviews were due to the lack of solo-content / open world / misc things we may have implemented in this patch.
If you have posted a negative review in the past, and have changed your mind since - modifying the review would mean a lot to us!
a small gesture of goodwill =)!
Changed files in this update