Leaders - Early Access Release #11 (Version: 0.9.8013.20599)

Note: Because of new features, this version is NOT compatible with saves from Release #10

Leaders

The main new feature in this update is the addition of named leaders. There are two types of Leaders: Generals and Admirals. Generals are assigned to individual armies, and Admirals are assigned to fleets. You have a limited number of leaders that can be assigned, so you should assign them where they can do the most impact.

Leaders have two tactical ratings (Attack/Defense) and one theater-wide rating (Strategy). The Attack/Defense bonus is applied whenever their assigned Army/Fleet is involved in combat.

The Strategy Rating is applied to all Armies/Fleets in a theater. The Admiral and General with the highest Strategy rating will always be used as the Theater Commander. (Note: The Theater Commander's Army/Fleet will also get their Attack/Defense bonuses when in combat)

During World War II, leaders were often assigned or dismissed from posts based on their success or failure in battle. A leader's ratings will increase, or decrease based on their performance in battle. So, take care where you assign your leaders. Giving them hopeless tasks where they are doomed to being defeated over and over will destroy their reputation (and ratings). But ratings can be slowly regained through continued success in battle.

You can read the full details in Chapter 24 of the latest [ Game Manual](fiddlyware.com/DOTW_Manual.pdf).

New Functionality:

Added Delete Button to Save Game Screen

Added Delete Button to Load Game Screen

Updated Strategic Bombing animation to make it clearer which region is being bombed

Updated Shore Bombardment animation to make it clearer which region is being bombed

Added Leader Screen. This can be accessed from the Organization Screen to add or change leaders assigned to armies/fleets. It also shows which of your theaters need leaders and have leaders.

Battle Screen updated to show the leader bonuses for the battle. This number shows the total bonus per faction based on the theater Leader Strategy Bonus and the average of the Leader Attack or Defense Bonuses (whichever is applicable. The Attack bonus is used when you are attacking a region. The Defense bonus is used when you are defending a region.

Main Map tooltips updated to show leaders assigned to Armies/Fleets

Information Panel tooltips updated to show leaders assigned to Armies/Fleets

Organization Screen updated to show current leader (if any). Also added a "Leader" button which will allow you to change the leader.

Updated AI to manage their country's leaders

Updated battle logic to incorporate leader bonuses

Add messages when convoys or transports are produced, in messages window

Bug Fixes:

German aircraft were unintentionally twice as strong as other countries due to a data error in the unit specifications. Data error has been corrected, and German aircraft now have their intended strength.

Fixed bug where battle screen showed for air battle where no battle occurs due to lack of fighters present.

Cleaned up number formatting in message panel on main screen.

Fixed bug where armies could be flagged as airdrop capable in some circumstances when reorganizing armies

Fixed bug where move messages for armies were repeated in Message Window

Fix bug with mouse drag, where drag was being released when mouse pointer left screen area. The mouse should be captured by the drag event once initiated and should continue until the mouse button is released. This should be fixed now.

Fixed bug where newly saved game file does not appear in game load screen.

Fixed bug where production notification flag was not displayed on map, when completed item was not requeued for production

Tuning:

Air Combat was bloodier than intended. Air combat casualties should be more realistic now. More tuning is likely to follow.

Larger fleets were being given too much convoy detection based on the number of ships. Since fleet ships are in relatively close proximity their search radius was being far too generous.

Changes