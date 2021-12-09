 Skip to content

Automobilista 2 update for 9 December 2021

Automobilista v1.3.1.1 Now Live

Automobilista 2 update V1.3.1.1 is now live - this is another hotfix to complement the latest release with some further improvements & fixes.

As this update roll-out ran a bit late, the free period for Racin´ USA Pt1 & Pt2 was extended to suit, keeping them free to all AMS2 owners until this release - they are now available only for owners of either or both packages.

V1.3.1.1 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

  • Added Real Weather historical data for Cleveland & Watkins Glen

UI & HUD

  • Fixed instances where custom AI drivers would have the wrong nationailty
  • Fixed an issue where all AI would have incorrect nationality in session results screen
  • Fixed leaderboard not being enabled by default in cockpit view
  • Added tyre wear and temp info to damage widget (this can be disabled by selecting the minimal version
  • Equalised opacity across all tach/damage modes.
  • Corrected engine layout UI info for Camaro GT4R & Copa Classic FL Fusca

PHYSICS & AI

  • F-USA: Adjusted tire tread for both compounds; adjusted default gear ratios & added extra final drive options; increased aero drop-off with yaw; switched off downishft autoblip; adjusted pit stop rules & timing
  • Made AI vehicles uncollidable earlier on pit entry

TRACKS

  • Cleveland: Enabled standing starts & moved rolling start position 300m back
  • Watkins Glen: Enabled standing starts & moved rolling start position 300m back; Added watchtowers; start gantry, warning light poles, worn maps mapping for tirewalls/tecpro barriers, garages scoretowers, more buildings and gantry structures, tweaked startlight gantry, added startlight; Reworked T1 curbs to minimise issues with AI; Adjusted track limits to not allow running wide into escape roads

