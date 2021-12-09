 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blood And Zombies update for 9 December 2021

Hot fix Alpha 0.4.6 is already available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7856079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

We have released a small update that fixes some important issues.:

  • Fixed a bug with the endless sale of items and adding a lot of money to yourself
  • Added mouse inversion on the Y axis
  • Fixed the problem of characters hanging in the main menu when returning to the main menu from the game scene
  • Added sounds to the skill purchase buttons
  • Fixed the problem of lighting characters in the main menu
  • Fixed the problem of the size and position of the crossbow on the stage.
  • Returned the missing damage icons from the player (white squares above the character's indicators).

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

Blood And Zombies Content Depot 1739881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.