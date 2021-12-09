Hot fix Alpha 0.4.6 is already available!

Hello dear players!
We have released a small update that fixes some important issues.:
- Fixed a bug with the endless sale of items and adding a lot of money to yourself
- Added mouse inversion on the Y axis
- Fixed the problem of characters hanging in the main menu when returning to the main menu from the game scene
- Added sounds to the skill purchase buttons
- Fixed the problem of lighting characters in the main menu
- Fixed the problem of the size and position of the crossbow on the stage.
- Returned the missing damage icons from the player (white squares above the character's indicators).
Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!
