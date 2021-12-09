The CHALLENGE UPDATE is here

GLORBO WELCOMES our brand new CHALLENGE UPDATE!
We've been hard at work making Laserboy even more fun, competitive, and rewarding with a big update that adds some of our most requested features. Of course, this update is also COMPLETELY FREE.
Speedrunners and badge hunters rejoice as this update brings a whole bunch of new in-game challenges as well as options like turning off story dialogue and visual glitching – allowing you to focus on moving fast and unlocking those Achievements.
Update highlights
- Speedrun Mode: Focus on the need for speed by turning off all dialogue. Just pure gameplay, baby!
- Brand New Achievements: we’ve added more ways to challenge and reward players. Some are easy, some are hard but all of them are neat.
- No FX Mode: A new accessibility feature that turns off shakes, jitters, and other glitch effects. The game is still weird though, don’t worry.
- Windowed Mode: Added due to popular demand!
- Bug fixes: improvements to make all this buttery mayhem feel more buttery.
Changed files in this update