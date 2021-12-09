 Skip to content

Laserboy update for 9 December 2021

The CHALLENGE UPDATE is here

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GLORBO WELCOMES our brand new CHALLENGE UPDATE!

We've been hard at work making Laserboy even more fun, competitive, and rewarding with a big update that adds some of our most requested features. Of course, this update is also COMPLETELY FREE.

Speedrunners and badge hunters rejoice as this update brings a whole bunch of new in-game challenges as well as options like turning off story dialogue and visual glitching – allowing you to focus on moving fast and unlocking those Achievements.

Update highlights

  • Speedrun Mode: Focus on the need for speed by turning off all dialogue. Just pure gameplay, baby!
  • Brand New Achievements: we’ve added more ways to challenge and reward players. Some are easy, some are hard but all of them are neat.
  • No FX Mode: A new accessibility feature that turns off shakes, jitters, and other glitch effects. The game is still weird though, don’t worry.
  • Windowed Mode: Added due to popular demand!
  • Bug fixes: improvements to make all this buttery mayhem feel more buttery.

