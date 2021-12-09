 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GameMaker Studio 2 Desktop update for 9 December 2021

2.3.7 Update 1 (2.3.7.606)

Share · View all patches · Build 7855893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An important collection of stability and performance fixes, plus some of the other issues commonly-reported in the original 2.3.7 release.

IDE Notes (All the changes are at the top)

Runtime notes (again, all at the top)

Changed files in this update

GameMaker Studio 2 Desktop Content Depot 585411
  • Loading history…
GameMaker Studio 2 Desktop-Mac Depot Depot 585412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.